- Home
- News
- Analysis
- States
- North
- South
- East
- West
- North-East
- Perspective
- Videos
- Education
- Entertainment
- Elections
- World Cup 2023
- Features
- Health
- Business
- Series
- NEET TANGLE
- Economy Series
- Earth Day
- Kashmir’s Frozen Turbulence
- India@75
- The legend of Ramjanmabhoomi
- Liberalisation@30
- How to tame a dragon
- Celebrating biodiversity
- Farm Matters
- 50 days of solitude
- Bringing Migrants Home
- Budget 2020
- Jharkhand Votes
- The Federal Investigates
- The Federal Impact
- Vanishing Sand
- Gandhi @ 150
- Andhra Today
- Field report
- Operation Gulmarg
- Pandemic @1 Mn in India
- The Federal Year-End
- The Zero Year
- Premium
- Science
- Brand studio
- Home
- NewsNews
- Analysis
- States
States
- Loading...
- Perspective
Perspective
- Loading...
- Videos
Videos
- Loading...
- Entertainment
- ElectionsElections
- Sports
Sports
- Loading...
- Features
- BusinessBusiness
- Premium
Premium
- Loading...
x
Watch | Why was TN BSP chief murdered? Cops rule out political motive
As questions remained over what the motive for the murder could be, TN police have ruled out political angle.
The Federal
6 July 2024 1:17 PM GMT
6 July 2024 1:17 PM GMT
Next Story