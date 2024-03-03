The Federal
x

Watch | Why India seized Pakistan-bound Chinese ship in Mumbai

Indian security agencies stop a Pakistan-bound Chinese vessel suspected of carrying military hardware. What’s inside the ship?

The Federal
3 March 2024 2:23 PM GMT  (Updated:2024-03-03 15:21:15.0)


Chinaindia china newsPakistan
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X