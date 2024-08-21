The Federal
Watch | Why does Chennai get flooded every year?

The Federal captures how the nostalgic old Madras became the vulnerable modern city of Chennai over the years and explains the reasons behind the city’s historic flooding events.

Pramila Krishnan
21 Aug 2024 2:54 PM GMT


Madras DayChennaiheritage buildingBuckingham CanalChennai Floods
Pramila Krishnan is Assistant Editor with The Federal. She is a multimedia journalist covering social issues, gender, and politics.
