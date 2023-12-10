The Federal
x

Watch | Why BJP objected to Owaisi as Pro-tem Speaker | Capital beat

10 Dec 2023 5:47 AM GMT

Telangana BJP MLAs boycotted the oath-taking ceremony on December 9, objecting to the appointment of AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi as the Pro-tem Speaker.Why?

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link


Similar Posts

X