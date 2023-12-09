The Federal
x

Watch | Who is Danish Ali? BSP suspends vocal critic of Modi govt

9 Dec 2023 4:33 PM GMT

Here's all you need to know about Kunwar Danish Ali, the Amroha MP who has been suspended by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link


Similar Posts

X