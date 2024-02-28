The Federal
x

Watch | Which laws did Patanjali Ayurved violate? SC raps Baba Ramdev's firm

Under the Drugs & Other Magic Remedies Act, 1954, advertisements must not give a false impression about the true character of the drug

The Federal
28 Feb 2024 5:00 PM GMT


Patanjali founder RamdevPatanjaliSupreme CourtBaba Ramdev Patanjali
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X