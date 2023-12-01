The Federal
Watch| What's unfolding at COP-28? PM Modi addresses summit

India, which faces question on its coal reliance at COP28, made it clear that it is not in a position to abandon its reliance on coal for electricity generation anytime soon

1 Dec 2023 3:05 PM GMT


COP28Narendra ModiClimate Change
