Watch: What's the purpose of INDIA alliance if parties fight polls solo?
Diplomat Pavan Varma says that the INDIA alliance is doomed to fail considering all Opposition parties are headed to fight solo in the upcoming national elections
Neelu Vyas
15 Jan 2024 11:14 AM GMT
