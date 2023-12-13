The Federal
x

Watch | What security measures were in place before Parliament intrusion?

What must the intruders have done to bypass the security checkpoints of Parliament? Watch the video

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
The Federal
13 Dec 2023 3:58 PM GMT


ParliamentLok Sabha
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X