Watch| What does SC's 'no immunity' verdict mean for MPs and MLAs?

The Supreme Court in a significant judgement stated that MPs and MLAs cannot be barred from prosecution in bribery cases under Article 105(2) and 194(2) of the Constitution

4 March 2024 4:11 PM GMT


Supreme CourtMember of ParliamentMLAsMLAsSita Soren
