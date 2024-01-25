The Federal
x

Watch: What do Chennaiites know about Republic Day? The Federal finds out

Do Indians really know why we celebrate Republic Day on January 26? The Federal decided to ask a sample of Chennai's citizens. Watch the video

Blessina Isaac
25 Jan 2024 12:07 PM GMT


Republic Day IndiaIndian ConstitutionJanuary 26
Blessina Isaac
About the AuthorBlessina Isaac
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X