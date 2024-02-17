The Federal
x

Love jihad lions? VHP objects to ‘Sita’ living with ‘Akbar’ at safari park

While foresters argue that the big cats had already been named before being moved and are familiar with each other, VHP wants lioness’s name changed

The Federal
17 Feb 2024 12:45 PM GMT  (Updated:2024-02-17 12:54:25.0)


Calcutta High CourtVHPlions
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X