The Federal
x

Watch: Varanasi Court permits Puja in Gyanvapi mosque

Varanasi district court grants priest Somnath Vyas's family permission to worship Hindu deities in the Gyanvapi mosque cellar

The Federal
31 Jan 2024 2:40 PM GMT


Uttar PradeshVaranasiVaranasiGyanvapi mosque
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X