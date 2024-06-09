The Federal
Watch | UWorld founder Chandra Sekar Pemmasani is richest minister

Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani of the Telugu Desam Party leader is the richest Minister in Modi's Council of Ministers. Founder of UWorld, an online learning platform, he has assets worth Rs 5,705 crore.

The Federal
9 Jun 2024 4:35 PM GMT


TDPcouncil of ministersUnion cabinetNDA government
