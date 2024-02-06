The Federal
Watch: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami tables UCC Bill in state assembly

The Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami tabled the UCC Bill in the state assembly amid slogans of Jai Shri Ram, Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram by BJP members

6 Feb 2024 1:28 PM GMT


Uttarakhandcm pushkar singh dhamuniform civil code indiaucc news
