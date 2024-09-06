The Federal
Watch | UP: Wolves on the prowl, kill 10 children

A wave of wolf attacks in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, has left 10 dead, including children, leaving 36 people injured, as shrinking habitats push the animals into human settlements.

6 Sep 2024 5:02 PM GMT


Lone Wolf AttacksUttar PradeshWolvesBahraich
