Watch | TN Bahujan Samaj Party chief stabbed to death

BSP Tamil Nadu president Armstrong was fatally stabbed by six unidentified attackers near his home in Chennai's Perambur area. Despite being rushed to Apollo Hospital, he succumbed to death.

5 July 2024 5:01 PM GMT


Bahujan Samaj PartyChennaiMurder
