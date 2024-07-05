- Home
Watch | TN Bahujan Samaj Party chief stabbed to death
BSP Tamil Nadu president Armstrong was fatally stabbed by six unidentified attackers near his home in Chennai's Perambur area. Despite being rushed to Apollo Hospital, he succumbed to death.
The Federal
5 July 2024 5:01 PM GMT
5 July 2024 5:01 PM GMT
