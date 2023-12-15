The Federal
Watch: The history of Krishna Janmabhoomi and the land in dispute with Shahi Idgah

15 Dec 2023 12:29 PM GMT

This is a sneak peek into Krishna Janmabhoomi's history. When did the temple come up? What's the issue between the two sides?

