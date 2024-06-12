The Federal
Watch | Thanksgiving: Gandhi family huddles up at Rae Bareli

Rahul Gandhi said that Modi would have lost the elections had Priyanka Gandhi contested from Varanasi. He also made certain remarks that triggered speculations about Priyanka’s future role in the Congress.

The Federal
12 Jun 2024


Rahul GandhiRaebareliCongressPriyanka Gandhi
