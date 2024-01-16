The Federal
x

Watch: Tamil Nadu:Jallikattu leaves 10 hurt

In Tamil Nadu's Madurai, Palamedu Jallikattu commenced, with over 4514 bull-tamers competing in the game

The Federal
16 Jan 2024 10:26 AM GMT


MaduraiJallikattuTamil NaduPongal harvest festival
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X