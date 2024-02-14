- Home
Watch | Tamil actor Gautami joins AIADMK after quitting BJP last year
Tamil actor Gautami joined the AIADMK at party general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami’s Chennai house on February 14
The Federal
14 Feb 2024 1:41 PM GMT
14 Feb 2024 1:41 PM GMT
