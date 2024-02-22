- Home
Watch | 'Take it all back, apologise': Trisha sues AV Raju for defamation
Actor Trisha serves legal notice to former AIADMK leader AV Raju for defamatory remarks. Demands apology and removal of online content
The Federal
22 Feb 2024 10:48 AM GMT
22 Feb 2024 10:48 AM GMT
