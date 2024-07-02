The Federal
Watch | Sudha Murty seeks govt-backed cervical cancer vaccination

Sudha Murty advocated for a government-backed cervical cancer vaccination programme for girls and promoted domestic tourism, highlighting 57 sites deserving World Heritage status.

2 July 2024 5:07 PM GMT


Sudha MurthyRajya SabhaCervical cancer
