The Federal
x

Watch | Stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh: Over 100 die

At least 100 people were killed after a stampede broke out at a religious event organised by Bhole Baba in Uttarpradesh's Hathras on Tuesday (July 2).

The Federal
2 July 2024 2:20 PM GMT


Uttar Pradeshstampedereligious processions
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X
sidekick