Watch | Skip Ranji Trophy, lose your contract: BCCI's chin music is a welcome move

25 Feb 2024 5:40 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-25 05:40:20.0  )

With Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer likely to miss out on BCCI central contracts, the message seems quite clear – skip Ranji Trophy for IPL at your own risk.


