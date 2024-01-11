The Federal
Watch: Singapore looks at India, other countries for auxiliary police officers

Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam told parliament that the decision stemmed from the need to maintain a robust APO workforce

11 Jan 2024 11:11 AM GMT


SingaporeIndia and SingaporeThe Special Auxiliary PoliceTaiwan
