Watch | Should India pick Mayank Yadav for T20 World Cup?
The Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) fast bowler Mayank Yadav, has already bowled the fastest ball of IPL 2024 and also won record Player-of-the-match awards in his first two IPL games
Aprameya .C
3 April 2024 4:57 PM GMT
3 April 2024 4:57 PM GMT
Aprameya .C is an Assistant Editor at The Federal.
