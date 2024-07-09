The Federal
x

Watch | Selection done; Gautam Gambhir makes it as Team India coach

The 42-year-old, a stylish left-handed batsman with over 10,000 international runs across three formats, recently guided KKR to an IPL championship as their coach.

The Federal
9 July 2024 4:05 PM GMT


CricketGautam GambirIndian Cricket Team
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X
sidekick