The Federal
x

Watch | Rescue operation intensifies as rains leave southern TN submerged

19 Dec 2023 6:41 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-19 07:20:58.0  )

Rescue efforts underway as rains batter southern Tamil Nadu

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link


Similar Posts

X