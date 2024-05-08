- Home
Watch | Rahul silent on Adani, Ambani? Modi says so but here's the truth
Modi accused Rahul Gandhi of staying silent on Ambani and Adani, implying financial deals behind closed doors. But here's what Rahul has said about Adani and Ambani in his election speeches
The Federal
8 May 2024 4:55 PM GMT
