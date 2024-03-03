The Federal
x

Watch | Rahul Gandhi's back-to-back speeches in MP and Patna draw attention

Rahul Gandhi's speeches in Madhya Pradesh and Patna stir discussion on unemployment, unity

The Federal
3 March 2024 1:22 PM GMT


Madhya PradeshOdishaRahul GandhiBharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X