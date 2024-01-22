- Home
Watch: Rahul denied entry to Assam temple despite invitation by trust
During his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam, Rahul Gandhi was stopped from entering the Batadrava Than temple at Bordowa in Nagaon district in Assam on Monday
The Federal
22 Jan 2024 8:39 AM GMT
22 Jan 2024 8:39 AM GMT
