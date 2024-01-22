The Federal
Watch: Rahul denied entry to Assam temple despite invitation by trust

During his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam, Rahul Gandhi was stopped from entering the Batadrava Than temple at Bordowa in Nagaon district in Assam on Monday

22 Jan 2024 8:39 AM GMT


Rahul GandhiAssamAssam CongressBharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
