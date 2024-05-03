The Federal
Watch | Rahul contesting from UP again; what unfolds from here on?

In a deft move, the Congress has fielded KL Sharma from Amethi. Has this caught the BJP by surprise? How will Rahul counter the charge that he's dodging the giant battle of Amethi?

Neelu Vyas
3 May 2024 3:31 PM GMT  (Updated:2024-05-03 16:20:16)


Rahul GandhiRaebareliAmethiCongress2024 Lok Sabha Election
