The Federal
x

Watch | Police use tear gas on protesting farmers during their 'Delhi Chalo' march

On February 16, all agricultural activities will come to a halt, and shops and markets will be closed as part of the ongoing protest for the farmers' rights

The Federal
13 Feb 2024 1:25 PM GMT


farmers' protestsDelhi Chaloharyana farmers protestPunjab
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X