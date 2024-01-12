The Federal
Watch: PM Modi inaugurates Atal Setu, the longest sea bridge in India

The 22 km long bridge connects various key areas such as South Mumbai with Navi Mumbai, linking Mumbai with the Pune Expressway, and extending to the Raigad district.

12 Jan 2024 4:27 PM GMT


MumbaitransportationMaharashtra govtNarendra ModiIndian bridges
