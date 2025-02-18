The Federal
x

Watch: Patna police detain four criminals in daylight operation

Patna police launch a swift operation in Kankarbagh after firing incident; Former deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav slams rising crime rate

The Federal
18 Feb 2025 10:05 PM IST  (Updated:2025-02-18 16:36:05)


Biharpolice encounterPolice firingTejaswi Yadavland dispute
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X