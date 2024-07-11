The Federal
x

Watch | Paris Olympics: Can India end 44-year wait for hockey gold?

What are the Indian men’s hockey team’s chances at the Paris Olympics 2024? Can a 44-year wait for gold end in France? The two-time Olympian and former India goalkeeper AB Subbaiah tells us what to expect from the team.

Aprameya C
11 July 2024 8:12 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-07-11 08:13:53)


Indian men's hockey team2024 Paris Olympicssports
Aprameya C
About the AuthorAprameya C
Aprameya C is an Associate Editor at The Federal.
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X
sidekick