The Federal
x

Watch | How does Prajwal Revanna's delayed arrest affect the victims?

31 May 2024 4:35 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-31 17:13:14  )Naveen Ammembala

Suspended JDS MP Prajwal Revanna was arrested. But the question is, how does the delayed arrest impact the case as evidence could be tampered with?


Similar Posts

X
sidekick