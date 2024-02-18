The Federal
x

Watch | Not seeking third term just to hold power: PM Modi

PM Modi addressed BJP cadres during the party’s national convention at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on February 18. He highlighted the achievements of the NDA government

The Federal
18 Feb 2024 2:30 PM GMT


Narendra ModiDelhiBJP
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X