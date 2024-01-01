The Federal
x

Watch | Nitish already ideological PM of INDIA bloc: JDU leader | Capital beat

1 Jan 2024 12:00 PM GMT

JDU leader KC Tyagi tells The Federal that Nitish Kumar regrets the state of INDIA bloc.Watch him being his usual outspoken self in this interview


