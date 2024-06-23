The Federal
Watch | NEET paper leak: When will NTA be held accountable?

In the NEET paper leak case, the Uttar Pradesh Task Force has arrested Ravi Atri, the alleged mastermind who used to upload solved papers through a social media network called ‘Solver Gang’

Neelu Vyas
23 Jun 2024 7:05 AM GMT


NEETUttar Pradeshpaper leakpaper-solversNational Testing Agency (NTA)
