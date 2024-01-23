The Federal
x

Watch: Myanmar army plane crashes in Mizoram Aizawl Lengpui Airport

Six people were injured after a Myanmar army plane crashed at Lengpui airport in Mizoram's Aizawl

The Federal
23 Jan 2024 9:48 AM GMT


MyanmarMyanmarMizoramflight crashNortheast
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X