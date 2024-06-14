- Home
Watch | Mortal remains of 45 Kuwait fire victims arrive in Kochi airport
The mortal remains of 31 victims from the Kuwait fire tragedy were received at Kochi Airport by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other officials.
The Federal
14 Jun 2024 8:03 AM GMT
14 Jun 2024 8:03 AM GMT
