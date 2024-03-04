The Federal
x

Watch: Modi's 'parivar' appeal in Telangana, TN bear word by word resemblance to each other

Amid back and forth between BJP and opposition over 'parivarvad' PM Modi resorted to repeating a set of statements in both states, phrase by phrase, word by word

The Federal
4 March 2024 4:41 PM GMT  (Updated:2024-03-04 16:43:24.0)


Narendra ModiTamil NaduTelanganaCongressDMK
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X