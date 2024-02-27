The Federal
x

Watch | Modi unveils names of four Gaganyaan astronauts

On February 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three major space infrastructure projects at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram

The Federal
27 Feb 2024 10:24 AM GMT


Narendra ModiGaganyaan missionspace mission
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X