Watch: Massive crowd at Ayodhya Ram temple after ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony

A massive crowd of devotees gathered outside the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Tuesday to offer their prayers and have ‘darshan’ of Shri Ram Lalla

23 Jan 2024 5:55 AM GMT


Uttar PradeshAyodhyaRam LallaRam Temple
