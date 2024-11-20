- Home
Watch | Maharashtra & Jharkhand polls: 'BJP has edge in both states'
20 Nov 2024 9:53 PM ISTThe Federal
The Federal spoke to Dr. Yatindra Singh Sisodia, Director at the Madhya Pradesh Institute of Social Science Research (MPISSR), who says BJP has an edge in Jharkhand, and will be the single largest party in Maharashtra.