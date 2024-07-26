The Federal
Watch | Lucknow vs Delhi: Is Yogi being provoked to make mistakes?

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is reaching Delhi for a two-days NITI Aayog meeting. There are reports that he might meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the debacle in UP.

Neelu Vyas
26 July 2024 3:25 PM GMT


Uttar PradeshYogi AdityanathBJPNITI Aayog
