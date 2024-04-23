The Federal
Watch | Low turnout in first phase: Who will benefit?

Dr. Yatindra Singh Sisodia, says most constituencies in the first phase witnessed low turnout and the possible reasons could be the heatwave and lack of involvement among first-time voters

Gyan Verma
23 April 2024 5:10 PM GMT


2024 Lok Sabha ElectionVotingVotingfirst time voter
Gyan Verma
