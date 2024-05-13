The Federal
x

Watch | Lok Sabha polls phase 4 | Is ‘Modi magic’ on the wane?

In the fourth phase of elections on May 13, 96 Lok Sabha seats across nine states and one Union Territory, and 28 Assembly seats in Odisha and 175 in Andhra Pradesh went to polls

Neelu Vyas
13 May 2024 4:42 PM GMT


2024 Lok Sabha ElectionVotingVotingOdishaAndhra Pradesh
Neelu Vyas
About the AuthorNeelu Vyas
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X