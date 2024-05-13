- Home
Watch | Lok Sabha polls phase 4 | Is ‘Modi magic’ on the wane?
In the fourth phase of elections on May 13, 96 Lok Sabha seats across nine states and one Union Territory, and 28 Assembly seats in Odisha and 175 in Andhra Pradesh went to polls
Neelu Vyas
13 May 2024 4:42 PM GMT
13 May 2024 4:42 PM GMT
